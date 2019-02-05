Free surface public transport passes for Bucharest pupils as of 11 Feb

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB SA) will start issuing / loading free passes for pupils starting February 11, 2019.

The pupils who attend a Bucharest-based school have a 100% free monthly pass, regardless of their home and the form of education (daytime or low frequency).

Only the accredited / authorized primary, secondary, lower secondary and vocational education pupils up to the age of 18 or until the completion of secondary / vocational education benefit from the provisions of the mentioned legal acts.

The discounted / free passes do not apply to express lines and special lines.