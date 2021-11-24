 
     
Gabriela Firea cleared for Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities

Gabriela Firea

The picked Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Gabriela Firea, cleared on Wednesday the joint select committees of the Parliament.

The deputies of the Committee on Work and Social Protection, the Committee on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men and the Committee on Youth and Sports, respectively the senators from the Committee on Work, Family and Social Protection, the Committee on Human Rights, Equal Opportunities, Cults and Minorities and the Committee on Education, Youth and Sports approved Gabriela Firea's mandate with 38 votes "in favor", 18 "against" and 4 abstentions.

The Prime Minister-designate, Nicolae Ciuca, submitted, on November 23, 2021, to the Parliament, the list of the PNL - PSD - UDMR Cabinet and the Government Programme, for which he will request the Parliament's vote of confidence.

