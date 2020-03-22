GCS: 129 criminal cases opened for crime of hindering disease combat

A number of 129 criminal cases have been opened so far, through the authorised structures of the Interior Ministry (MAI) for committing the offense of hindering disease combat, a felony stipulated and punished by article 352 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, the Police enforced 520 contravention sanctions for non-compliance with the isolation / quarantine measures."In respect to the situation of the Romanian citizens who are in other states, according to the information received by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, so far, 43 Romanian citizens have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19: 33 in Italy, 4 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, one in Ireland, one in Tunisia and one in France. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic and up to this moment, 8 Romanian citizens abroad have died, namely 7 in Italy and one in France," the GCS mentioned.The GCS brings citizens to mind to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE line - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens.Moreover, Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and combat against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20.Until 21 March 2020, a number of 121,061 cases were reported in the EU/the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.