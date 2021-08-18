 
     
GCS: 146 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 1,085 persons hospitalised

covid-19
A number of 1,085 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised, of which 146 in intensive care units, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday.

On the territory of Romania, 2,749 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in home insulation, and 1.141 is in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 65,113 people are quarantined at home, and 62 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 553 calls were recorded at the single emergency number 112 and 733 at the Telverde line (0800 800 358), open special for informing the citizens

