GCS: 401 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care of whom eight children

A number of 2,355 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of which 55 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 401 patients are hospitalized in the ICU departments, a decrease compared to the previous day, of which 8 are children.Of the patients admitted to intensive care, 32 had a certificate attesting to the vaccination against COVID.According to the data available in the alerte.ms application, at national level, there are 1,291 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, of which 304 in Bucharest.In Romania, 9,488 people confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 2,485 in institutionalized isolation.Also, 71,374 people are in quarantine at home and in institutionalized quarantine - 63.In the last 24 hours, 1,232 calls were registered to the emergency number 112.