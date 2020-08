As many as 922 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19, announced on Wednesday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

"Distinct from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 922 people were reconfirmed positively", the source said.As many as 1,309 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, compared to the last report, following national tests.