 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest - 86,225 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections since onset of pandemic; Cluj, Iasi follow

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 86,225 and in the counties of Cluj - 25,956 and Iasi - 23,819, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Counties with a large number of cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic are Constanta - 22,785, Brasov - 22,384, Timis - 22,310 and Prahova - 21,911.

As of Monday, 559,587 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 460,780 patients were declared cured.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 3,252 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.