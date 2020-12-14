GCS: Bucharest - 86,225 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections since onset of pandemic; Cluj, Iasi follow

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 86,225 and in the counties of Cluj - 25,956 and Iasi - 23,819, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Counties with a large number of cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic are Constanta - 22,785, Brasov - 22,384, Timis - 22,310 and Prahova - 21,911.

As of Monday, 559,587 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 460,780 patients were declared cured.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 3,252 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.