Gendarmes' coordinator on 10 august protest: We apologize to those who suffered for no reason

Major Laurentiu Cazan who has coordinated the gendarmes' action at the 10 August protest in Victoriei Square apologized to the persons "who have suffered for nothing" at the said rally, following the gendarmes' intervention to re-establish public order.

"If there are persons who have suffered for no reason after the intervention to re-establish public order (...) we apologize to them. Our role was to reinstate the public order. The punctual cases (...) are under investigation by the Military Prosecutor's Office as we speak. We are in permanent connection with the police structures to identify those who have acted against the Gendarmerie forces and (...) I assure the population tat the Bucharest Gendarmerie is capable at any moment to ensure the public order measures and when necessary reinstate the public order, regardless of the situation," Laurentiu Cazan, commander of the action in Victoriei Sq., told the public TV broadcaster TVR 1 on Thursday.Cazan also said he assumes what has happened in Victoriei Sq."Nobody acted without receiving orders on my behalf, this must be clear. I do assume all of what happened in the square, and yet I want to once again apologize if there are persons who have suffered because of the intervention of reinstating the public order," Cazan added.He has also referred to the case of four Israeli tourists who happened to be in a cab near the Victoriei Sq. at the moment of the rally."The activities such as the one (...) with the Israeli citizens, I'm pretty sure they are investigated by the prosecutors. (...) It is about a situation that took place after the intervention to reinstate the public order (...) in the Titulescu Blvd., the area from Banu Manta street. There was a zone where many people acted against the Gendarmerie forces. (...) We moved our unit toward that zone to repel that group to reinstate the public order. Some of them were using the cabs to flee the area (...). So, to succeed in identifying the respective persons we checked that zone with the cabs. (...) In my capacity of commander of the action, I want to apologize to all of those who perhaps have suffered with no reason from our intervention to re-establish the public order and I accept that it is possible for such cases to have been existed, too," Cazan added.