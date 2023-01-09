George Enescu Philharmonic Choir celebrates National Culture Day with Romanian music concert

The "George Enescu" Philharmonic Choir is celebrating the National Culture Day with a concert led by conductor Iosif Ion Prunner, during which Romanian music by composers of yesterday and today will be performed.

The show, which will take place on January 15, on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, as of 11.00 am, is intended to popularize classical music as according to a concept launched this season called "Music for everyone's understanding," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Piano player Andrei Licaret will provide the choir's accompaniment, and musicologist Mihai Cojocaru will introduce the performed pieces.

The programme will include "Patru madrigaluri pe versuri de Mihai Eminescu" [Four Madrigals on Lyrics by Mihai Eminescu - editor's note] - Paul Constantinescu, "Haz de necaz" [Schadenfreude - editor's note] - Gheorghe Cucu, "Omul zici c-a nescocit" [Like from Imagination - editor's note] - Alexandru Velehorschim, "Cantecul oltencelor din oratoriul Tudor Vladimirescu" [The Song of the Oltenia Women from the 'Tudor Vladimirescu' Oratorio - editor's note] - Gheorghe Dumitrescu, "Cantec de iarna" [Winter Song - editor's note] and "Cantec satiric" [Satiric Song - editor's note] - Constantin Rapa, "Suita romaneasca" [Romanian Suite - editor's note] - Cornelia Tautu, choir from the opera "O scrisoare pierduta" [A Lost Letter - editor's note] - Dan Dediu, male choir from the opera "Oedipe" - George Enescu and "Te Deum" - Sabin Pautza.