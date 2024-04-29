Gopo Awards Gala 2024, at Bucharest's I. L. Caragiale National Theater

The Gopo Awards Gala, now in its 18th edition, will take place on Monday night at the Ion Caramitru Hall of the I. L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, where last year's cinematographic achievements will be celebrated, told Agerpres.

The event will be premiered by the stand-up comedy actor Claudiu Teohari, known to the public as Teo, according to the website premiilegopo.ro.

More than 900 guests from the world of Romanian cinema are invited to participate in the event during which the performances of local cinema from the previous year will be rewarded.

The event will be broadcast live, starting at 19:00, on VOYO, TIFF Unlimited and on premiilegopo.ro.

One of the most valuable actresses in Romania, Rodica Mandache, will be honoured at the Gala with the Gopo Lifetime Achievement Award, and the artist Dan Nutu will be awarded the Lifetime Activity Award. The Special Prize will be awarded to the stuntman Adrian Stefanescu.

The Gopo 2024 awards are organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film.