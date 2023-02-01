Gorghiu: Gov't agenda belongs to Romania and can be adjusted; it is not made by the prime minister

The government agenda right now is made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR); it is not made by the prime minister, as it is the result of a negotiation, and all adjustments will be discussed inside the ruling coalition, Senate acting chair Alina Gorghiu said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"It is very important what the prime minister said on Monday, after our meetings, and I repeat it now. The government agenda is not PSD's, it is not Chairman Ciolacu's, it is not Chairman Ciuca's, it is not of any minister; the government agenda is Romania's, it is an agenda that was voted in the Romanian Parliament with priorities, and it can be adjusted. The agenda can be nuanced, because part of the planks therein have been adopted, implemented, or achieved. As such, some of those planks for which each ministry has reached its limit - new ones will be introduced; adjustments, nuances will be provided, but it will not be a new government agenda; it will be the same agenda, but improved. Who will make this government agenda? It is the agenda of the coalition, because we are talking about PNL - PSD - UDMR," said Gorghiu.

She added that no government agenda is made exclusively by the prime minister, but is the result of talks, and all adjustments will be discussed inside the coalition. "It is very good that inside the parties there is talk of improvements in quality, labour and taxation," added Gorghiu.

Gorghiu was asked how PNL sees the measures announced by PSD regarding the government agenda and the priorities to be considered by Ciolacu when he takes over the rotating premiership.

She added that at Monday's meeting, PNL discussed keeping in place the flat income tax and not levying additional corporate taxes.