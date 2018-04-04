Gov't adopts memorandum on release of GRECO report

The government approved at its Wednesday meeting a memorandum regarding the release of the ad-hoc report on Romania adopted by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) at its plenary meeting this March, according to Rule 34 of its Rules of Procedure.

"The relevant memorandum was adopted at the sitting today. (...) GRECO will release that report," the government's spokesperson Nelu Barbu said at the Victoria Palace, adding that the document is confidential until the time it's released.On March 28 Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader announced in a Facebook message having signed a memorandum asking the government to approve the release of the GRECO report on the amendments to the justice package.Tudorel Toader emphasized that it's for the government, not the Justice Minister to authorize the release of the GRECO report.The JusMin's message followed media reports about the Council of Europe's anti-corruption body GRECO having worked out an extremely critical report on the recent amendments to the justice package and that JusMin Toader was allegedly keeping a lid on the document.Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu subsequently asked the Justice Minister to release the GRECO report as a matter of urgency.

AGERPRES .