Gov't adopts through emergency ordinance, establishment of National Agency for Initial Dual Vocational Education

The Government has adopted on Thursday an emergency ordinance for the setting up of the National Agency for Initial Dual Vocational Education in Romania, the Executive's spokesperson Nelu Barbu has announced.

"In today's Gov't sitting the establishment of the National Agency for Initial Dual Vocational Education was adopted through an emergency ordinance. It actually represents the Government's answer to requests coming from economic agents, the business milieu who need well trained work force. This agency will ensure the efficient functioning of the partnership between the economic agents, the local public administration and the school, for the initial dual vocational education, with benefits primarily for the eighth-graders, up to 23 years of age and who wish to become qualified workers. Certainly, there are also benefits for the economic agents, that need well trained work force and are willing to actively get involved in the formation of this work force in the companies they own," he told a press conference.Nelu Barbu further specified that the decision was made upon consultations with an important number of companies with foreign and Romanian capital in the automotive, printing, metalworking industries, in agriculture, the utilities, tourism, constructions or road infrastructure industries," who wish and have the capacity to become training suppliers" in view of integrating graduates into the labour market."The normative act actually establishes the main attributions of the National Agency for Initial Dual Vocational Education in Romania. Namely the regular identification, anticipation and analysis of the skills needs required by the labour market and the introduction of new qualifications in the initial dual vocational training; moreover, counseling families, the education units and employers, the setting up of methodologies and an accreditation system of private public suppliers of initial dual vocational training and ensuring the promotion, among the youth and their families, of the concept of professional school in dual system, as an excellence alternative in the occupational and educational field," the Gov't spokesperson mentioned.The organisational structure of the Agency, as well as the rules of operation and organisation will be approved in 60 days since the entry into force of the emergency ordinance.