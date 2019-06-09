Gov't appeals to all political forces in Rep. of Moldova to observe democratic process

The government is closely watching the political evolutions in the Republic of Moldova and makes an appeal to all the political forces in Chisinau to observe the democratic process.

"As the state holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and a state that advocates firmly the European path of the Republic of Moldova, Romania makes an appeal to all of the political forces to observe the democratic process and the citizens' will expressed by vote at the February 2019 election," a release by the Romanian Government sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, reads.According to the Bucharest Executive, the citizens of the Republic of Moldova need a politically negotiated solution capable to ensure their prosperity, the continuation of the reforms and the strengthening of the country's European path.On Saturday, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova invalidated the decrees by president Igor Dodon on the designation of Maia Sandu, leader of the Action and Solidarity Party, as Prime Minister and the appointment of the government headed by her. The new gov't had already taken the oath in front of the Parliament.Previously, the Constitutional Court of Moldova had decided that the Parliament could no longer exercise its constitutional attributions, the control upon the Executive included, since its mandate had expired. According to the CC of Moldova, all the bills adopted by the Parliament on its Saturday session are unconstitutional.