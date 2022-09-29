 
     
Government approves agreement with Bulgaria on establishment of a border crossing point at Giurgiu-Ruse in ferry mode

Guvernul Romaniei
Ciuca guvern

The government approved, on Thursday, the Agreement with the Republic of Bulgaria regarding the opening of the Giurgiu Ruse international border crossing point at the Romanian-Bulgarian state border under the ferry regime.

According to a Government release, the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria regarding the opening of the Giurgiu Ruse international border crossing point at the Romanian-Bulgarian state border in ferry mode was signed in Bucharest on April 29, 2022.

The piece of legislation provides for the establishment of a new border crossing point at Giurgiu-Ruse, for the transport of vehicles and passengers by ferry, the source mentions.

"The establishment of a new border crossing point is justified by the intensification of traffic at the existing border crossing point between Giurgiu and Ruse, as well as by the increase in waiting time and traffic jams," states the Government.

The border crossing point will be opened after the two sides provide the appropriate infrastructure, as well as the technical means and the appropriate materials, equipment and necessary personnel, the Executive says.

