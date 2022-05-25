Government approves listing of 211 protected areas in Natura 2000 network

The Government approved on Wednesday a decision in regards to establishing natural area regime and declaring special preservation areas as an integrated part of the Natura 2000 European ecological network in Romania, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Environment to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The draft normative act aims to list a number of 211 special preservation areas, as Romania's obligation to implement provisions of article 4, paragraph 4 of Directive 92/43/CEE of the Council on May 21, 1992, regarding the preservation of the natural habitats and species of fauna and wild flora (Habitat Directive).

The scientific documentation for the 211 special preservation areas, namely the standard forms of special preservation areas and their limits fulfill the requirements established by the European Commission and were certified by the Romanian Academy - Committee for Protecting Natural Monuments, the responsible scientific forum in this field. Furthermore, for clarity and transparency, they will be published on the website of the central public authority for environmental protection and submitted to the European Commission in accordance with specific reporting procedures.