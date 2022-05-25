 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Government approves listing of 211 protected areas in Natura 2000 network

www.stiripesurse.ro
cascada, natură, apă, pădure

The Government approved on Wednesday a decision in regards to establishing natural area regime and declaring special preservation areas as an integrated part of the Natura 2000 European ecological network in Romania, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Environment to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The draft normative act aims to list a number of 211 special preservation areas, as Romania's obligation to implement provisions of article 4, paragraph 4 of Directive 92/43/CEE of the Council on May 21, 1992, regarding the preservation of the natural habitats and species of fauna and wild flora (Habitat Directive).

The scientific documentation for the 211 special preservation areas, namely the standard forms of special preservation areas and their limits fulfill the requirements established by the European Commission and were certified by the Romanian Academy - Committee for Protecting Natural Monuments, the responsible scientific forum in this field. Furthermore, for clarity and transparency, they will be published on the website of the central public authority for environmental protection and submitted to the European Commission in accordance with specific reporting procedures.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.