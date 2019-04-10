Government launches its 7th edition of Official Internship Programme

Students and graduates of higher education are invited to apply as of Wednesday, for the 200 seats available in the Government, ministries, institutions and authorities of the central public administration, during the 7th edition of the Official Internship Programme of the Executive.

According to a Gov't release sent to AGERPRES, this year, within the programme, there are 200 seats allocated at 55 ministries, authorities and agencies of the central public administration.

"The Official Internship Programme of Romania's Government aims to provide knowledge to the interns regarding the specifics of the Romanian Government's activity, by means of working experiences, designed to develop their practical and professional skills. The programme (...) will give youngsters the opportunity, for two months, during 8 hours / day, to learn how to operate and organise the public administration from experienced public servants. Moreover, the 200 interns will have the opportunity to participate in various information-documentation visits at the headquarters of the central public administration institutions, the associative environment that actively participate in the governing act and embassy representations, to learn more about the democratic and public policies processes adopted in Romania," reads the release.

According to the Gov't, the interns will benefit from a monthly allowance worth 2,080 gross lei. Last year, each participant received a scholarship worth 1,000 lei.

"Another novelty refers to the fact that the period of the internship programme is considered as seniority in the line of employment. At the end of the internship period, the interns will receive a certificate from the Romanian Government and, upon request, a letter of recommendation from the tutors,' the release said.

The registrations are made online and the participation conditions, as well as the application form are available on www.internship.gov.ro.