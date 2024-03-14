Government modifies multi-year budget related to reforms and investments assumed through PNRR

On Thursday, the government modified the multi-year budget related to the reforms and investments assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The measure was adopted by a decision to amend the annex to HG (Government Decision) no. 1235/2022 regarding the approval of the distribution of the budget related to reforms and investments financed by PNRR for each reform and/or investment coordinator.

According to a Government release, the decision was made to ensure predictability, as well as the possibility of disposing of the amounts received from the European Commission related to non-refundable and refundable financial assistance in relation to the coordinators' needs in order to ensure good financial management.

"The budget related to reforms and investments financed by PNRR in the amount of 28,508,208,514 euros will be distributed as follows: 13,566,055,514 euros non-refundable financial assistance and 14,942,153,000 euros refundable financial assistance, according to the following structure: component, reform/investment, responsible institution, financial allocation (euro) without VAT, non-refundable/refundable financial assistance to reform and/or investment coordinators. The change is necessary considering the fact that the PNRR implementation period is August 31, 2026/December 31, 2026 for the implementation of measures from the new REPowerEU," the press release reads