Governor Isarescu: BNR has been constantly involved in OECD accession process since 2008

The National Bank of Romania has been constantly involved in the process of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) since 2008, and in accordance with its legal mandate it has engaged in the development of the relationship with the OECD, the governor of the central bank (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, declared on Wednesday.

"The high-level participation that we enjoy today expresses the priority of the Romanian authorities from the perspective of foreign policy, but also of the private sector, the continuation of the reforms that lead to our accession to the OECD, and brings us closer to our strategic international partners. It shows the national commitment and effort of accelerating development to align Romania with advanced economies and the common values of progress and social prosperity. In accordance with its legal mandate, the National Bank of Romania has engaged in the development of the relationship with the OECD. The National Bank has contributed to a series of OECD documents and studies, established direct contacts with the relevant OECD structures and organized high-level or technical meetings between the representatives of our Bank and those of the OECD. In May 2017, I am pleased to remind you, we hosted right here, at the headquarters of the BNR, in this very room, the conference dubbed Romania and OECD Projections In the Present and Future, in a format similar to today," said Mugur Isarescu, at the "Romania in the OECD: towards the Club of International Economic Good Practices" conference, Agerpres informs.He mentioned that after the decision of the OECD Council in 2022 to formally open Romania's accession process, the National Bank was involved in a series of specific measures, including the elaboration of contributions for the self-assessments related to the alignment of national legislation with the provisions of some legal instruments of the OECD."As the focal point for Romania in the relationship with the Committee for Financial Markets of the OECD, the National Bank will coordinate the process of completing the accession questionnaire, based on which this committee will evaluate the level of Romania's preparation for accession in this field. Romania's Partnership with the OECD is essential for promoting the priorities necessary for sustainable development," stated Mugur Isarescu.