Gov't employee suspected of coming into contact with person diagnosed with COVID-19

Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that there is a suspicion that an employee in the government's apparatus came in contact with a person diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, adding that in this case an epidemiological investigation is under way.

"I saw that the news of the day is that the coronavirus has arrived at the Government. I'm telling you very clearly: there is a suspicion related to a person who might have come into contact with a diagnosed person, who had more contacts at another level and what is being done is what happens in all cases - an epidemiological investigation is being carried out. We are not interested in where anyone works. If there is a risk of contamination as a result of coming into contact with a person who has tested positive, the person is immediately placed in home isolation, the monitoring mechanism is immediately triggered and we follow the evolution, subjecting the person to testing if symptoms are present. (...) It is not a government member. It was with the government's apparatus. There are several people, of whom one person works with the company that provides food catering and there are one, two people who are employed by the General Secretariat of the Government," Orban explained.He also indicated that a decision was made to generate new recommendations for public communication regarding coronavirus.According to the interim prime minister, at the first government meeting, a memorandum will be discussed establishing a working group to evaluate the economic impact of the coronavirus."We have prepared a memorandum for the first government meeting in which we set up a working group that will evaluate the overall economic impact for each area of activity, so that we can foresee the different possible developments and see what measures we can make to minimise the negative impact of the coronavirus spreading," said Orban.