Gov't: No restriction-easing measures for the next period

The government said on Monday that contrary to public rumor that cites government sources, no restriction-easing measures will be taken in the near future.

"We mention that these measures are tailored according to the infection incidence rate of each locality through a mechanism that is presented publicly, and lifting them is contingent on the decrease in the virus spread in the respective locality. As regards the outlook that measures allowing certain activities are passed, we hereby mention that no decisions are adopted to this effect and no such plans are envisaged for the next period," the Executive specified.

The cited source adds that "consultations and analyses" are being carried out at government level regarding the moment when the nationwide rate of the virus spread will drop significantly and "only in this context, the requirements for allowing certain types of activities will be raised for discussion over a span of several months."