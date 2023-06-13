Gov't rotation/Ciuca presents list of liberal ministers proposed in the Ciolacu Cabinet.

The President of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, announced on Tuesday the list of liberal ministers proposed in the Cabinet led by Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

These are:

* Catalin Predoiu - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs;

* Luminita Odobescu - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

* Ligia Deca - Minister of Education;

* Alina Gorghiu - Minister of Justice;

* Adrian Vestea - Minister of Development;

* Mircea Fechet - Minister of Environment;

* Marcel Bolos - Minister of Finance;

* Raluca Turcan - Minister of Culture;

* Sebastian Burduja - Minister of Energy.

The PNL proposed Mircea Abrudan for the post of Secretary General of the Government.

Nicolae Ciuca voiced conviction that through experience, professionalism, readiness for effort and sustained work, each of the ministers proposed by the PNL will do their duty in the Ciolacu Government, just as they did in the Cabinet he led. He also thanked all the ministers from all three parties who were part of his Cabinet.

"Following the analysis and discussions that took place today in the National Political Bureau, we pursued the same objectives, some of them strengthened in terms of continuing investments, continuing to undertake and carry out all the reforms as they are foreseen in the government program and in our responsibility implementation of the PNRR and we came with a team of ministers to continue to contribute to ensuring the coherence of our objectives and projects from the government program and to bring the necessary consistency so that together with our coalition partners, with the PSD ministers to be able to ensure a governance as good as possible. (...) From this moment in which this change in governance was achieved, it is our duty, those of the PNL, PSD, to aim at objectives and assume objectives to really develop this country in such a way as to increase the incomes of the citizens, to reduce once again these differences that exist between the citizens of Romania and the citizens of the EU", Ciuca also said.