 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't set to adopt next week state of alert extension

Inquam Photos / George Calin
orban parlament orban masca

The government will approve at its next meeting the extension of the state of alert after June 16, Premier Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday.

"I saw that this media information that we will adopt today the decision to extend the state of alert. We won't take this decision today, we will take it at the end of the state of alert period approved by Parliament. So, at the first government meeting next week we will adopt the decision to extend the state of alert. As you know, the state of alert is established until the June 16, our obligation is to adopt the government decision for its extension before this period runs to end. That is, the government decision will be published in the Official Journal on June 16," Ludovic Orban explained during the government meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.