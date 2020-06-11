Gov't set to adopt next week state of alert extension

The government will approve at its next meeting the extension of the state of alert after June 16, Premier Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday.

"I saw that this media information that we will adopt today the decision to extend the state of alert. We won't take this decision today, we will take it at the end of the state of alert period approved by Parliament. So, at the first government meeting next week we will adopt the decision to extend the state of alert. As you know, the state of alert is established until the June 16, our obligation is to adopt the government decision for its extension before this period runs to end. That is, the government decision will be published in the Official Journal on June 16," Ludovic Orban explained during the government meeting.