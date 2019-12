Gov't takes responsibility for draft law regarding regulation of some measures in passenger transportation

The Orban Government has taken responsibility on Thursday, during the joint session of Parliament, for the draft law regarding the regulation of some measures in the passenger transportation field.

"The reason for which we decided to take responsibility for this draft law is that Government Ordinance No. 51, which was basically adopted to ensure the implementation of Regulation No. 1370, actually generated negative situations in the inter-county transportation system," explained Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, during the plenary sitting of Parliament.