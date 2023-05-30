Gov't to approve unblocking of 14,000 positions in medical system in next period (unions).

The unblocking of hirings in the medical system, the elimination of inequities from Law 153/2017 and the construction of the new salary system were the main priorities on which solutions were agreed, after the consultations of the representatives of the Sanitas Federation with the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

According to the health trade union federation, the discussions focused on the problems related to the financing of the medical and social assistance systems, in the context in which Sanitas notified the competent authorities that there are grounds for triggering the collective labor conflict, both in health and in social assistance.

Thus, through a memorandum promoted by the Ministry of Health, respectively by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, the Government will approve the unblocking of 14,000 positions in the medical system, in the next period.

"The necessary funding will be allocated to complete the payment of vacation vouchers for all employees in the system. A normative act will be adopted that will ensure for all employees in Health and Social Assistance, the achievement of the maximum basic salary provided for in the grids in Annex II to Law 153/2017. From the perspective of the new salary law, the necessary steps will be taken to eliminate all inequities and to reposition, in the future grid, nurses and other categories of staff that require this correction. Recognizing the important role of nurses in the functioning of the public health system will be found in the future government program", Sanitas representatives wrote on Facebook.

ccording to the quoted source, the Government representatives agreed to complete the negotiations for the signing of the new collective labor contract in the Health collective bargaining sector.

The trade unionists claim that the dialogue will continue to implement the necessary solutions to resolve the Sanitas claims and to improve both the situation of the employees in the two systems, as well as the situation of the services offered by them.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, the Secretary General of the Government, Marian Neacsu, and the Honorary Advisor to the Prime Minister, Nelu Tataru.