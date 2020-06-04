Gov't wants to start in July evaluation of grant projects for SMEs

Minister of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, intends in July evaluation start in July for projects for SMEs that will access the 1-billion euro non-refundable grants, so that the infusion of money in the economy be faster.

"I want us to start the evaluation of projects in July. Moreover, I am thinking of coming up with a novelty in evaluating projects. I spoke with the Minister of European Funds to think up an automated evaluation of these projects, an evaluation on a point system that will be done automatically by a computer, to not involve evaluators. (...) I want the assessment be done very fast and the entrepreneur be announced, to come and sign the financing project. I want to hasten this infusion of money in the Romanian economy," said Popescu at private TV broadcaster Digi24.

The Minister of the Economy said, on Wednesday, on Facebook, that this package will be split into three projects, thus: 550 million euro grants for investments, up to 200,000 euro per grant, 350 million euro in capital grants, also capped at 200,000 euro, for companies struck powerfully by the pandemic: tourism, HoReCa, road transport, the event industry and 100 million euro, grants up to 2,000 euro for companies with a single employee, who is also the shareholder of the company and who received no aid in this period.

"Furthermore, I issued an Order by which I requested all companies approve until June 15 investment plans for 5 years, serious investments, to be in accordance with the Green Deal. Most companies already approved them. We are speaking of investments of around 12 billion euro," Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.