Grants worth up to 4,000 euro for young people with great results; PM Dancila: We encourage performance

Students and high school pupils with great results will be able to get grants worth up to 4,000 euro per year, according to a measure meant to encourage performance, which is to be adopted on Wednesday by the Government, said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"Research and innovation are essential in ensuring sustainable and competitive economic growth, and supporting young researchers is a priority of the Romanian Government. Today, we will modify the grants programme for high school graduates with great results, winners of the national and international Olympiads, so that we can make it more attractive and easier to access," said Dancila.

She added that, through individual grants of up to 4.000 euro, which will be granted for the entire period of university studies, including master and PhD studies, "we offer the youngsters with great results the possibility of continuing their research activities in upper education institutions accredited in Romania," including after completing the studies.

"There is another modality by which we encourage performance and we keep the young people with great results in the country," said the PM.

Dancila also announced the opening of the 7th edition of the governmental internship programme, to offer 200 interns spots.

"We have increased the monthly scholarship for the interns, from 1,000 up to 2,000 lei, gross amount," said Dancila.