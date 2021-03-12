"Green Friday"/Deputy PM Barna: We forget that we can live, at least sometimes, without cars

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Friday joined the "STOP! Today, the car remains parked" campaign, carried out by the Ministry of Environment, and arrived at work on foot, emphasizing that this is not the first time he has done so.

"This is not the first time I've come to work on foot. Today I did it to join the "Green Friday - Stop! Today, the car remains parked" campaign. We live our lives in such a hurry that sometimes we forget to pay more attention to details. We forget that we can live, at least sometimes, without cars. We can walk or, according to our preferences, ride a bicycle or take the tram. For our health and the environment. I believe that we will get closer to the society that we want to live in when the particle "eco" will no longer be a cool and exceptional thing, marked on festive occasions, but will designate a less polluting life style, healthier and, why not, more efficient," Dan Barna wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The Ministry of Environment on Friday launched a campaign that encourages the use of alternative transport by employees of public institutions in order to reduce pollution and, implicitly, carbon emissions.

"Green Friday" proposes that, by the end of this year, at least one in four employees come to work on the last business day of the week on foot, by bicycle or by public transport and thus give up, for one day, the personal car.