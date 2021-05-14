Head of Bucharest Public Transport Company: Compliance with above-ground service timetable requires dedicated corridors

Above-ground transport needs dedicated corridors for the service timetable to be observed, CEO of the Bucharest Public Transport Company (STB) Adrian Crit said on Friday, adding that currently the capital city has only 10 kilometers of such corridors and the municipality is looking for solutions to set up others.

"Speaking about predictability of the above-ground public transport service, we need dedicated corridors to comply with the transport timetable, we need investments in infrastructure, high-capacity green transport means, we need multimodal terminals in order to connect with the metro and the railway. In the next 10 years, Bucharest must transform in terms of transportation, Bucharest must take after the European model, and the municipality invests in this and has a series of EU programs at its disposal and we, on our part, must provide quality services," the STB head told a press conference.

Asked if he has required the municipality and the traffic police to set up free lanes for public transport, Crit said that in two months he has sent at least 10 notifications, and solutions are being sought.

"Where the infrastructure allows it, we must introduce dedicated public transport corridors, to be used both by public transport means, but also by ambulances, bicycles. Promoting the green mode of transport depends on each of us, and public transport is an ecological means of transport, as it carries about 6 times more citizens than a car on the same dedicated area," said Adrian Crit.

According to him, 15 multimodal terminals will be built in Bucharest by 2030 along the main thoroughfares into the city, and they will have to ensure the connections with the other modes of transport.

"They must be equipped with parking spaces for passengers coming by car, and services must be high quality," he added, reports agerpres.