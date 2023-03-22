HealthMin Rafila hopeful regional health care human resource issues will be solved by 2030

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila declared on Wednesday that the migration of health workers has relented, and expressed hopes that the regional problems related to the health care human resource will be solved by 2030.

Rafila participated in the opening ceremony of the WHO Regional Office for Europe member states' high-level meeting on the issue of health care human resources.

"We are going through a reform process I mention here because, thanks to WHO support last year, Romania managed to adopt the first strategy for the development of health personnel. I think that this declaration on health human resources that will be adopted today will be a symbolic document we will have to turn into reality in our region and in our countries," Rafila said.

The Health Minister added that taking action means evaluation, planning, conception, but also implementation, which represents "the most difficult part".

The WHO Europe member states' high-level meeting on health human resources began on Wednesday in Bucharest. Attended by ministers, secretaries of state, heads of human resource departments and experts from the WHO European Region, the two-day event will discuss methods of training, motivation and management of health human resources. The high-level meeting is an opportunity for member states to develop coordinated human resource strategies to ensure the sustainability of health systems. AGERPRES