HealthMin Tararu: We will hire 1,000 persons at the DSPs and another 1,000 at the Ambulance

Health Minister Nelu Tataru on Friday announced that 1,000 persons will be employed in the next interval by the Public Health Directorates (DSPs) and another 1,000 by the Ambulances services.

"The medical system is facing an unseen situation right now and we must mobilize all the resources that we can get because people are counting on us, the physicians, the nurses, the auxiliary personal. (...) The Ministry of Health will use all channels to announce all its plans, including through the Public Health Departments, which are instructed to send data from every county, every day, with the statistics of cases, the newly confirmed deaths and infections. The Public Health Departments have been working very hard and they've done and are doing a very important job," stated Tataru, at the press conference held at the Victoria Palace on Friday.He added that, however, the personnel is insufficient at the DSPs, which is why they failed to conduct all the necessary epidemiological investigations in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and make all the decisions that needed to be made on spot."The personnel is far from enough and these people are working 24 hours a day. We are making efforts to remedy the situation. We will hire another 1,000 persons in these structures, which means 25 per cent. Also, we are going to hire 1,000 more people at the Ambulance services, because these services, too, need support in their work," informed the Minister.