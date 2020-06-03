HealthMin Tataru: COVID-19 serious cases are less and less, community transmission is low

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Tuesday evening on TVR1 that we are on a downward slope of illness with COVID -19, also noting that there are fewer and fewer serious cases, just as community transmission of the virus is low, and the number of tests carried out throughout the country has decreased.

"We are on a downward slope, with a smaller and smaller number of new cases from day to day. We've had about 200 cases in intensive care for four to five weeks. Serious cases are less and less, those that sit on mechanical ventilation," Tataru said.

He added that community transmission is low in the last period, with outbreaks in the medical corps, in old people's homes, in institutions with neuropsychic patients, among the social workers".

"We are on a low community transmission in the last period. I'm also looking at the remaining day-to-day tests. If we used to have 2,000-3,000 tests that were left unworked, now we have 826 tests from day to day in the whole country," minister Nelu Tataru concluded.