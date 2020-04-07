HealthMin Tataru: We discuss military management at the Deva Hospital

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday stated in Brasov that the authorities are currently discussing the possibility to appoint a military management team at the Deva Hospital, in the context of the resignations of the current manager and medical director at this healthcare facility.

"We are currently discussing the Deva Hospital [about implementing the military management at the hospital - editor's note]. I will also have a discussion tonight with the prefect and the mayor, about the manner in which these managers, medical directors resigned yesterday. So today I will receive a new proposal and we are considering to appoint a military management team at Deva too," said the Minister of Health.He also specified that, at this point, the solution of military management has not been taken into consideration for the University Hospital in the Capital City."We have cases of transmission of the virus to the medical personnel, and we had two patients who, in their turn, transmitted the virus to a lot of other persons, and we have an ongoing epidemiological investigation, but we also have a new manager, appointed two weeks ago, and we want him to apply his management plan in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. He asked us to help him with physicians and we are going to answer, but we are not considering a military regime at the University Hospital," said Nelu Tataru.On the same occasion, he said some physicians working at the Suceava County Hospital believe the military management "is rather extreme," but it was necessary to impose strictness.The manager of the Deva Emergency County Hospital, Silviu Didilescu, and the medical director, Claudiu Antal, resigned from their offices.The trade union of the physicians from the Deva County Emergency Hospital "Medicorum Honorem" on Monday accused the management of the medical unit of "abuses" in how it manages the activity of the institutions and the working schedule of the physicians, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking the Health and Labour Ministers to intervene to ease the situation.