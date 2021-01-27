 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Voiculescu announces controls at anti-COVID vaccination centers

capital.ro
Vlad Voiculescu

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Wednesday at the Government's seat that controls will be carried out at the anti-COVID vaccination centers and sanctions will be applied for the detected irregularities.

"At the moment we have fewer doses of vaccine than we would need. (...) We are in the process of verifying the situation. Joint control teams will be set up, formed by the Control Corps of the Health Minister and the public health directorates for checking how things are in fact at the level of vaccination centers (...)", Voiculescu said.

He said that between January 15 and 23, as many as 1,353 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19, although they were eligible for phase 3.

By Wednesday, at 12:00 hrs, 530,000 people had been vaccinated.

"40,000 have already done the booster. 40,000 people are protected against COVID-19. (...) At the moment, the figures do not look bad. We are in the top 10 in Europe in terms of vaccinations in 1,000 inhabitants. There are things that need to be improved," said Vlad Voiculescu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.