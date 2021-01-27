HealthMin Voiculescu announces controls at anti-COVID vaccination centers

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Wednesday at the Government's seat that controls will be carried out at the anti-COVID vaccination centers and sanctions will be applied for the detected irregularities.

"At the moment we have fewer doses of vaccine than we would need. (...) We are in the process of verifying the situation. Joint control teams will be set up, formed by the Control Corps of the Health Minister and the public health directorates for checking how things are in fact at the level of vaccination centers (...)", Voiculescu said.

He said that between January 15 and 23, as many as 1,353 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19, although they were eligible for phase 3.By Wednesday, at 12:00 hrs, 530,000 people had been vaccinated."40,000 have already done the booster. 40,000 people are protected against COVID-19. (...) At the moment, the figures do not look bad. We are in the top 10 in Europe in terms of vaccinations in 1,000 inhabitants. There are things that need to be improved," said Vlad Voiculescu.