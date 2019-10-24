Holding 2020 general elections, resuming debates on justice laws, short-term objectives in gov't programme

The Orban Cabinet's government programme includes short-term objectives regarding the proper organisation and conduct of the political elections scheduled for 2020, the resumption of public debates on justice legislation to bring it in line with the recommendations of European institutions, as well as streamlining the government.

"The difficult political situation in which Romania finds itself today requires the promotion of a government programme with short-term objectives that will prepare reforms necessary for the modernisation of Romania in a European spirit. The main objectives included in the pogramme regard the organisation and proper conduct of the political elections scheduled for 2020; resuming public debates on justice legislation to bring it in line with the recommendations of European institutions; streamlining the government and restoring its administrative capacity and the confidence of the citizens in the state institutions by re-establishing the central and local government structures on the principles of institutional efficiency and administrative meritocracy; transitioning from the current economic model based on increasing consumption without ensuring the investment necessary for the sustainability of public spending to an economic model that will boost economic development based on investment and increased competitiveness as well as productivity, with the main aim to reduce economic imbalances," reads the government programme.According to the document, going forward, the National Liberal Party will act to "introduce measures to make up for the slippages of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) governance and for steering public policies back towards a sustainable approach in which economic growth will create well-being.""At the same time, a series of problems arising in various fields (infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, environment, etc.) are added to these themes, creating expectations with the citizens, that calls for the adoption of urgent short-term measures. On the other hand, the geopolitical developments and the changes that will take place in the structure of the European Union have brought up on the public agenda new topics (Brexit, immigration, climate change, etc.), on which the Romanian society demands positions from those in charge," the document shows.