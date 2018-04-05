stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Holy Light from Jerusalem to be brought to Romania on Saturday

The Holy Light from Jerusalem will be brought on Saturday evening aboard a special aircraft by a delegation of the Romanian Patriarchy, headed by Vicar Bishop of the Archbishopric of Bucharest Timotei Prahoveanul.


The Holy Light will be offered at the Resurrection mass by Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Daniel to the clergy and believers present at the Patriarchal Cathedral.

The archbishoprics of the Archbishopric of Bucharest and the other dioceses of the Romanian Patriarchy are invited to send delegates to the Henri Coanda International Airport of Bucharest (the official hall) on the evening of Saturday, around 18:30, to receive Holy Light from Jerusalem.

AGERPRES.

