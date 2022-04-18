Holy Light to be brought from Jerusalem, on Saturday evening

The Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem, on Saturday evening, by the Representative of the Romanian Patriarchate to the Holy Land, V. Rev. Archimandrite Teofil Anastasoaie, and will be offered to the diocese delegates present at Otopeni International Airport.

The diocesan centers, through archdioceses, will distribute the Holy Light to each parish, the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate informed on Monday.On Saturday evening, between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, the procession of the reception of the Holy Light by the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, will take place on Colina Bucuriei.The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem was inaugurated by His Beatitude Daniel in 2009.