Huge Nativity icon inside National Cathedral unveiled in full view after scaffolding is taken down

The scaffolding around the southern apse of the Bucharest National Cathedral has been taken down, leaving for the first time the scene of the Nativity in full view, the Basilica Agency of the Romanian Patriarchate informs, presenting also the first images of this icon.

Made of Murano glass mosaic and natural stone by painter Daniel Codrescu's team, the completed icon spans an impressive 178 square meters.

The composition of the painting follows the Byzantine pattern of the theme, with the Mother of God at the center, in front of the grotto, next to the Infant Christ swaddled and lying in the manger.

According to Basilica, end-of-the-year works on the site of the National Cathedral advance at a fast pace, with both construction and interior painting works making strides.

The revision of the National Cathedral building and of the architectural ensemble is currently taking place.

Also, painting works are underway at the Triumphal Arch, with completion expected by the end of the year.

Concomitantly with work on the Nativity scene, the icons specific to the Triumphal Arch were applied on the walls in a proportion of approximately 80 - 90 percent, and the final touches are currently being carried out on this section.

The painting works continue downwards, in the southern apse, with the pre-installations of the register immediately below the Nativity scene. This sector includes a series of seven icons that chronologically illustrate scenes from the life of the Savior: the Meeting of the Holy Virgin Mary and Saint Elizabeth, the Census of Quirinius, the Meeting of the Magi, Joseph's Dream, the Flight into Egypt, the Killing of the Infants, and the Meeting of the Lord.

The painting designers now focus on completing the iconographic project of the great steeple, which should begin next year. The painting here is supposed to cover approximately 2,830 square meters, and works are estimated to span about one year.

Among the iconographic scenes that will adorn the great steeple are the icon of Christ Pantocrator, the registers of the heavenly powers represented by Thrones, Cherubim, Seraphim, Dominations, Virtues, Powers, Principalities, Archangels and Angels. An iconographic representation of the Holy Prophets, followed by the register of the Holy Apostles, the Angelic Liturgy and the register of the Pious Saints, Church Leaders and Apostles is planned for this section of the Cathedral.

The National Cathedral was consecrated 100 years after the Greater Union and is dedicated to the Lord's Ascension - Heroes' Day, and Saint Andrew the Apostle, the patron saint of Romania.

The 120 metre high Cathedral will be equipped with eight elevators.

The bells of the Cathedral weigh a combined 33 tons and are suspended 60 meters high.

The National Cathedral has 28 bronze doors with iconographic representations; they will be controlled by a computerized system that will command their automatic opening in the event of an alarm. Also, the Cathedral has a total of 392 windows.

In the Altar, at the foot of the Holy Table, there is a list with over 350,000 names of known Romanian heroes, as well as fragments of the relics of the Holy Brancoveanu Martyrs and of the Martyrs of Niculitel.

The Cathedral features the largest Orthodox iconostasis in the world, with a length of 23.8 m and a height of 17.1 m, a record confirmed in spring 2021 by the World Record Academy, the Basilica Agency mentions.

After the place of worship is fully painted, it will have the largest interior collection of mosaic paintings in Romania. AGERPRES