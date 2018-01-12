IGPR report in aftermath of child sex assault case:Accused police officer enjoyed direct superior's protection

The professional performance of police officer Eugen Stan - who is accused of having sexually assaulted two children in an elevator on January 5 - was substandard, but he was under the protection of his direct superior, chief commissioner Rene Emanuel Vornicu, head of the Bucharest Traffic Supervision Service - Sectors 1, 2 and 6, a situation which had caused dissatisfaction among the other police officers, states a report of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) released on Friday by the government.

Citing the accused officer's substandard professional performance which was favored by the leniency of his direct superior, chief commissioner Rene Emanuel Vornicu, the report states that the latter was superficial in planning the work schedule of police officer Eugen Stan, whose activity was actually directly connected to the schedule and priorities of his boss Rene Emanuel Vornicu.Chief commissioner Vornicu also did not seek to investigate the potential issues of his subordinate despite incoming complaints about Eugen Stan's previous sexual offences.The government released on Friday evening on its website IGPR's fact-finding report following verifications into the case of police officer Eugen Stan; the document also includes the measures adopted by the Romanian Police in the fallout of the incident.

AGERPRES .