Imports of cow milk increase by 7.7 pct in first ten months

The amount of cow milk collected by processing units registered a 1.4 percent decrease in the first ten months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, and at the same time the amount of imported raw milk increased by 7.7 percent, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Between January 1 and October 31, says the source, the amount of cow milk collected by the processing units stood at 13,955 tonnes, and production decreases were recorded for the following dairy products: butter - by 709 tonnes (-7 .7 percent), consumer cream - with 2,754 tonnes (-4.9 percent), consumer milk - with 9,358 tonnes (-2.9 percent) and acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, whipped milk and other similar dairy products) - by 4,438 tonnes (-2.4 percent), told Agerpres.

On the other hand, cheese production increased by 2,451 tonness (+2.9 percent) at the end of the first ten months of the year.

At the same time, the amount of raw milk imported by the processing units increased, in the reference interval, rose by 8,829 tonnes (+7.7 percent compared to the first ten months of 2021).