In 2022, we managed to absorb 11.3 billion euros in European funds, says PM Ciuca

In 2022, Romania managed to absorb 11.3 billion euros in European funds, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday, adding that it is the highest level reached since our country has access to these funds.

"We managed to get through all the challenges we had, the challenges that Romanian citizens have felt. (...) We need the same energy and activity from everyone. (...) We had a good budget execution, we managed to fall within the deficit targets," stated Ciuca.

According to him, the Government managed to achieve an economic growth "that no one had predicted at the beginning of the year, especially after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and after the effects produced by the increase in energy and gas prices and the inflation", Agerpres informs.

"There were moments that we managed together, moments for which we found solutions and solved them one by one, but, at the same time, we also managed to design decisions that produce effects over time, which is why it is important to emphasize that we are committed to ensuring the absorption of European funds and all three lines of European financing total approximately 90 billion euros. (...) We managed to fall within the amount that we set as an objective, namely for at least 10 billion to be absorbed per year," explained the prime minister.

He recalled that last year Romania undertook to provide the largest amount for investments. "We managed to secure this amount and to spend this money. Although delayed by the increase in the price of construction materials, we finally managed to fit into an absorption process of probably more than 70 percent. We are waiting for the month end figures and we will also announce the nominal value of investment expenditures," added Ciuca.