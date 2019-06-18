In meeting with AG Barr, PM Dancila mentions her gov't determination to strengthen relations with US

At a meeting on Tuesday with visiting US Attorney General William Barr, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced the determination of her government to strengthen relations with the USA, with Romania being a supporter of co-operation between the United States and the European Union.

"The Romanian government and the Romanian society are deeply attached to the European and Western values. To the Romanians and their national government, the future of our country is in the European Union, along with its strategic partners, with the US being a priority," Dancila is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Romanian Government.

During the meeting, Dancila called for the US Attorney General's support for the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waver Program, an issue under the attention of Romanian authorities.

She also pointed out that the Romanian Government is committed to finding the best solutions for the further reform of the judiciary and criminal legislation, in line with Romania's international commitments, but also with recommendations in the report on Romania's progress under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the Venice Commission and GRECO, as well as the US recommendations.

At the same time, Romania is committed to continuing its strategic partnership with the US in the field of international judicial co-operation in criminal matters and to intensifying such co-operation through a continuous dialogue and a positive approach.

As holder of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania will host on June 19 a meeting of the US and EU justice and home affairs ministers, to be attended by Barr.