Indefinite protest in all Public Ambulance Services, as of Tuesday

A large-scale rally will be organized on Tuesday, in Bucharest, by the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) and the Ambulance National Trade Union Federation of Romania (FNSAR), which represents all Public Ambulance Services, informs a press release sent by BNS to AGERPRES on Monday.

More than 1,000 protesters are expected at the rally, the organizers maintain.

The protesters will picket the Ministry of Internal Affairs/the headquarters of the Department for Emergency Situations, they will march from Revolution Square to Victoriei Square, and then they will picket the Romanian Government.

"In the event that the Prime Minister of Romania summons the leadership of the National Trade Union Bloc and FNSAR for discussions, and, in the end, there is a positive response to the demands of the protesters, the trade union march and picketing of the Government will be abandoned," states the document signed by Gheorghe Chis, president of the National Ambulance Trade Union Federation.

The representatives of the trade union state that "the protesters who will participate in the protest are doing so on their own free time, and their presence in Bucharest does not negatively affect the intervention capacity of the Public Ambulance Services".

Moreover, the National Trade Union Bloc reminds that, starting Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m., for an unlimited period, all operative ambulances from the Public Ambulance Services will visibly display the message "national protest".