Industrial production prices decreased by 0.7% in August

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) decreased by 0.7% in August compared to the same month of the previous year, and compared to July 2020, they fell by 0.2%, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by Agerpres.

At the level of industrial production prices on the domestic market, there is a decrease of 0.26% in August compared to July, respectively a decrease of 0.95% compared to the same month of the previous year.

At the same time, for the foreign market, the prices of industrial production decreased, in August 2020, by approximately 0.07% compared to July 2020, and went down by 0.17% compared to August 2019.

By major industrial groups, in August 2020 compared to August 2019, INS statistics show significant price increases in the case of the current use goods industry (+ 3.60%), the durable goods industry (+ 2.80%) and the capital goods industry (+ 4.91%).

In the case of the energy industry there is a decrease of 11.12%, and in the intermediate goods industry a reduction of 0.05%.

In the extractive industry there was a decrease of these prices by 3.87%. In the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning there is a decrease of 3.71%, in the distribution of water, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities - an increase of 4.20%, and in the processing industry - a reduction of 0.03%.