INS: Arrivals in tourist accommodation units up 141pct in June; 8.7pct foreign tourists

The number of arrivals registered in the tourist accomodation in June 2021 stood at 804,900,up 141pct compared to June 2020, foreign tourists representing 8.7pct, according to a report of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) submitted to AGERPRES on Monday.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation, the largest share was held by European tourists (81.4pct of the total foreign tourists), 71.0pct of which arrived from the European Union countries.

The overnight stays registered in the tourist accommodation in June 2021 amounted to 1.840 million, up 161.0pct compared to those in June 2020, Agerpres informs.

Of the total number of overnight stays, in June 2021, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in the tourist accomodation units represented 91.6pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists accounted 8.4pct. Regarding the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the tourist accomodation units, the largest share was held by those arriving from Europe (81.3pct of the total foreign tourists), and of these 71.8pct come from the European Union countries.

According to the INS, the arrivals registered in the tourist accomodation between January 1 and June 30, 2021 amounted to 3.273 million people, up 52.4pct compared to the similar period of 2020.

Out of the total number of arrivals, between January 1 and June 30, 2021, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in the tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 94.0pct, while the foreign tourists registered a percentage of only 6.0pct.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist reception structures, the largest share was held by those who arrived from Europe (81.0pct of the total foreign tourists), and of these, a percentage of 72.7pct came from the European Union countries.

The overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures between January 1 and June 30, 2021 amounted to 6.556 million, up 53.2pct compared to those between January 1 and June 30, 2020.

Of the total number of overnight stays, between January 1 and June 30, 2021, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in the tourist accommodation units represented 93.2pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 6.8pct. Regarding the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the tourist reception structures, the largest share was held by those arriving from Europe (81.4pct of the total number of foreign tourists), and of these 73.7pct came from European Union countries.

The average length of stay in the first 6 months of this year was 2.0 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for foreign tourists.

The index of net use of tourist accommodation units in the period January 1 - June 30, 2021 was 19.2pct on total tourist accommodation structures, down 0.2 percentage points compared to the period January 1 - June 30, 2020.

By country, most arrivals of foreign tourists staying in accommodation facilities with accommodation functions came from Germany (23,900), Italy (18,700), France (12,700) and the USA. (11,800), Hungary (9,800), the Republic of Moldova (8,800) and Ukraine (8,000).