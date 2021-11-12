INS: Industry turnover increased by 20.8% in the first 9 months

Total industry turnover (internal market and external market), in nominal terms, increased by 20.8%, between January 1 and September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

Thus, the turnover in the industry, in the first 9 months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2020, increased overall by 20.8%, due to the growth of the processing industry (+20.9%) and the extractive industry (+17.6%).

By major industrial groups, increases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: intermediate goods industry (+28.5%), durable goods industry (+26.5%), capital goods industry (+20.4%), the current use goods industry (+11.3%) and the energy industry (+10.0%).According to the INS, the turnover in the industry, in September 2021, compared to the previous month, increased by a total of 7.4%, due to the growth registered in the processing industry (+7.8%). The extractive industry decreased by 5.7%.By major industrial groups, increases were registered: capital goods industry (+15.5%), durable goods industry (+8.9%), intermediate goods industry (+5.8%) and current use goods industry (+2.2%). The energy industry decreased by 2.1%.Also, the turnover in the industry, in September 2021, compared to September 2020, increased overall by 5%, due to the growth registered in the extractive industry (+19.3%) and in the manufacturing industry (+4.6%).By major industrial groups, growth was registered: the intermediate goods industry (+24.2%), the energy industry (+13.0%), the current use goods industry (+10.2%) and the durable goods industry (+6.6%). The capital goods industry decreased by 15.9%.