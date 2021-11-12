INS: Industry turnover increased by 20.8% in the first 9 months

Total industry turnover (internal market and external market), in nominal terms, increased by 20.8%, between January 1 and September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.Thus, the turnover in the industry, in the first 9 months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2020, increased overall by 20.8%, due to the growth of the processing industry (+20.9%) and the extractive industry (+17.6%).
By major industrial groups, increases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: intermediate goods industry (+28.5%), durable goods industry (+26.5%), capital goods industry (+20.4%), the current use goods industry (+11.3%) and the energy industry (+10.0%).
According to the INS, the turnover in the industry, in September 2021, compared to the previous month, increased by a total of 7.4%, due to the growth registered in the processing industry (+7.8%). The extractive industry decreased by 5.7%.
By major industrial groups, increases were registered: capital goods industry (+15.5%), durable goods industry (+8.9%), intermediate goods industry (+5.8%) and current use goods industry (+2.2%). The energy industry decreased by 2.1%.
Also, the turnover in the industry, in September 2021, compared to September 2020, increased overall by 5%, due to the growth registered in the extractive industry (+19.3%) and in the manufacturing industry (+4.6%).
By major industrial groups, growth was registered: the intermediate goods industry (+24.2%), the energy industry (+13.0%), the current use goods industry (+10.2%) and the durable goods industry (+6.6%). The capital goods industry decreased by 15.9%.