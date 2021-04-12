INS: Most deaths in February were caused by diseases of the circulatory, respiratory systems

The most deaths registered in February 2021 were caused by diseases of the circulatory and respiratory system, in third place being tumors, reads a National Institute of Statistics (INS) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The number of deaths registered in February 2021 was 23,720 (12,498 men and 11,222 women), by 4,670 (2,720 men and 1,950 women) fewer than in January 2021. The number of deaths of children under 1 year, registered in February 20, was 83, down 3 from January 2021.

In February 2021, more than two thirds of the total number of deaths were recorded for people aged at least 70 years (9,951 deaths, representing 42.0% of the total, were recorded among people aged 80 and over).By the main cause of death, as in January 2021, in February most people died due to diseases of the circulatory system (13,000 people, representing 54.8% of deaths recorded in February 2021), respiratory diseases (3,856 people, representing 16.3%) and tumors (3,392 people, respectively 14.3%).Compared to the same month last year, the number of people who died in February 2021 was by 2,021 higher. After the first three main causes of death, in February 2021, compared to February 2020, there were 678 more deaths due to circulatory system diseases, a double number of deaths due to respiratory system diseases (3,856 deaths in February 2021, compared to 1,838 deaths registered in the same month of the previous year), but with 678 fewer deaths with tumors as the main cause.Since November 2020, respiratory diseases have become the second leading cause of death, and tumors rank third as the leading cause of death.