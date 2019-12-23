Insolvencies, down by 24.44pct in first 11 months (ONRC)

The number of companies and authorized individuals (PFAs) facing insolvency decreased by 24.44 pct in the first 11 months of 2019, compared to the similar period of the previous year, to 5,830 insolvencies, according to data posted on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and PFAs facing insolvency were registered in Bucharest, respectively 1,059, on the decrease by 30.05 pct compared to the same period of 2018. The ranking continues with the counties of Bihor - with 486 insolvencies (- 6.72 pct), Timis - 313 (-24.04 pct) and Constanta - 273 (-28.16 pct).By activity areas, between January and November, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 1,800 (minus 25.86 pct), in construction - 877 (-25.93 pct), in the manufacturing industry - 706 (-23.09 pct) and in hotels and restaurants - 440 (-24, 79 pct).In November, there were 660 insolvencies at national level, most of which in Bucharest (144).