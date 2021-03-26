IntMin Bode: Subway protest, even if spontaneous, is illegal under state of alert

The subway protest, even if spontaneous, is illegal under the state of alert, said on Friday the Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, in northwestern Oradea, according to AGERPRES.

He specified that he actually asked the Ministry of Interior (MAI) to enforce the law, stressing at the same time that it is unacceptable for "someone to be mocking hundreds of thousands of Romanians".

Asked about measures that the MAI structures can take in the context of the subway strike, Lucian Bode said that he had been talking to the Minister of Transport since Thursday evening, when he had information about a meeting of trade unionists, and on Friday morning he also discussed several times with Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"We have law enforcement currently deployed, but for me it is very important, on the one hand, to ensure public order, to restore law and order, but at the same time it is very important to solve this problem. From my point of view, there is no other solution than dialogue," the minister said.

He added that the main objective of the MAI structures is to convince those involved in the spontaneous labor dispute to observe the law.

"The law is very clear: such actions can not take place, even if they are spontaneous, under state of alert. There are health protection rules that are being broken at this time and, consequently, we have the obligation to convince the approximately 450 - 500 Metrorex employees, who are currently participating in this protest, to comply with the law," Bode said.

He said that, at the same time, he called on the MAI structures to mobilize more units to get citizens to comply with health protection rules in surface public transport stations, which are overcrowded amid the subway strike.