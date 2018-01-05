IntMin Carmen Dan: Interior Ministry to employ approximately 6,000 people in 2018

Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Saturday that the Interior Ministry (MAI) will have 6,000 new employees this year, adding she wishes that the deficit of 23,000 people be covered in four years at most.

"In 2018 we will have approximately 6,000 new employees in the big family of the ministry. It's a strategy that we must persistently pursue, because I want to succeed, in four years at most, to cover the huge deficit of 23,000 people. It makes me happy to talk about the endowment; it's important to say that in 2018 we will have a budget by 70 percent higher for this area," Carmen Dan told the TVR 1 public television station.